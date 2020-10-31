Rebel Wilson Shows Off Slimmer Figure In Black, Cut-Out Leotard For ‘Nun-Chick’ Halloween Costume

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram on Friday to show off both her incredible weight loss and her nun-chuck skills, wearing a warrior costume for Halloween.

In a black cut-out leotard and cape, with a sword tucked into her garter, the Pitch Perfect star looked like a superhero. In the slow-motion video, a blonde woman did a one-handed cartwheel in front of Wilson as the actress and two friends dressed in black with red belts walked forward through a garden.

Wilson received compliments from fans and celebrity friends alike for her sleek Halloween look.

“I just need to know. How many takes was it to get the strut right,” Drew Scott, best known as one half of the Property Brothers, commented. Wilson replied, telling him that it took “like 30 seconds prep”, and claiming that they are basically “ninja’s always ready for action.”

In an Instagram post from earlier on Saturday, the Bridesmaids actress called herself a “warrior princess.” Wearing the same black cut-out leotard and pink boots, she showed off her skill with nun-chucks in front of a piñata shaped like COVID-19.

“Destroying ‘rona wherever I go,” she joked in the caption.

Her trainer Jono Castano, who has been working with Wilson on her new regimen, called the video “epic.”

“This is classic! And may i say, quite coordinated!” Olympian and ESPN commentator Rennae Stubbs commented along with a string of laughing emojis.

Wilson and her friends were dressed up for a small Halloween celebration at her home in the Hollywood Hills, according to Hello! magazine. It was also attended by her sister Annachi and boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The star embarked on a “year of health” in 2020, per The Inquisitr. In September she revealed that she had lost more than 40 pounds so far, and was currently just a few pounds away from her ultimate weight goal, which she hopes to reach by the end of the year.

Wilson revealed that she has been shedding weight by eating a healthy, balanced diet, cutting down her portion sizes, and maintaining a rigorous exercise schedule. She kept fans up to date on her journey by posting pictures of herself regularly on social media, and has received praise for being an inspiration to her followers.

Not only has she began a physical transformation, Wilson launched a career as a children’s book author this year.

The actress also recently landed her first non-comedy film role in the UK drama The Almond and The Seahorse, which she will be starring in alongside Ozark’s Janet McTeer.