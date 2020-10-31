Prince Harry Is Beginning To Feel The ‘Consequences’ Of Leaving The Royal Family, Reporter Says

A royal reporter is warning that Prince Harry is beginning to feel the “consequences” of stepping away from the royal family as he begins to lose privileges and positions. Though the couple are supposed to undergo a review in March to determine whether or not they will return to the firm after their year pursuing financial independence, recent actions have suggested that the split will remain permanent.

According to The Express, chief among the concerns for the monarchy is figuring out who will take over the duke’s military appointments, which include Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Commands’ Small Ships and Diving.

“He already knew that he was going to lose the position with the Marines,” explained royal expert Marlene Koenig.

“He’s not being stripped of his ranks just his military assignments. He’s living in the U.S., they need someone who is in the United Kingdom to represent and take part in the formal events when needed,” she added.

Though there had initially been a rumor that the title would be given to Princess Anne, the latest reports suggest that it will go to Prince William instead.

“They’re going to put second in line to the throne which is ceremonial,” Koenig added.

The fact that the positions will be going to William will likely not the widely reported rift between the two brothers.

In addition, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed in the recent biography Finding Freedom that the prince was “devastated” to lose the military roles and considered it one of the most difficult aspects of stepping away from the monarchy.

But while the move may be distressing to the Santa Barbara transplant, Koenig claimed that the duke must begin to feel the consequences of leaving his position.

“He made a decision, there are consequences,” she said. “You can’t have your cake and eat it too. You chose to leave and therefore there are certain things you will no longer have access to.”

Moreover, Harry’s loss of honorary titles comes after Major General Julian Thompson harshly criticized the 36-year-old for abandoning his commitment to the military community. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the duke also reportedly ignored a request from Lord Dannat, a former chief of the general staff, for more aid for Britain’s armed forces community.

The ex-royal has hit back at such claims, and has even sent a note threatening legal action regarding an article that reported he had fallen out of touch with the Marines, per Vanity Fair.