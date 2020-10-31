Donald Trump Could Be Nabbed By Federal Investigators Immediately After Leaving Office, Journalist Claims

Donald Trump could be hauled in by federal officials and questioned immediately after leaving office, a White House correspondent claims.

John T. Bennett, the Washington bureau chief for The Independent, wrote on Friday that the multitude of federal investigations may catch up with Trump very quickly should he lose the upcoming presidential election.

Bennett imagined a scenario where he is apprehended shortly after his airplane touches down after leaving the White House and returning to his home in Florida, with the president being taken in for questioning regarding any one of the lingering investigations he could soon face.

While the scenario was speculative, Bennett noted that what once seemed dramatic may not seem too outlandish for the “Trump era” of politics. And with him no longer under the protection of a sympathetic Justice Department and away from the department’s policy not to arrest a sitting president, he may face a tightening investigation, the journalist wrote.

“Attorney General William Barr has shown Trump great loyalty. But like Trump, his term no doubt would end the second Biden finished the Oath of Office. What’s more, despite what has gone on at the top of the Justice Department, its Southern District of New York has shown no inkling in showing Trump much mercy,” he wrote.

“There are at least 12 federal and state investigations into Trump, his 2016 campaign and his business dealings, according to a list compiled by the New York Times.”

He went on to list some of the pending probes, including allegations that he gave an illegal hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and claims that his company committed financial fraud. A series of bombshell claims pointing to potential tax fraud could also catch up with Trump quickly, he added.

Others have joined in speculating that he could face charges soon after leaving office, should he lose in November. As The Inquisitr noted earlier this month, another report claimed that he could be on the hook for various crimes once out of the White House.

According to the report from The Intercept, the multitude of allegations could mean serious trouble for a president who already faced an impeachment trial — and an acquittal from the Senate — to start the year.

“Trump is more vulnerable to prosecution than other presidents because he’s engaged in so many potential nontraditional presidential crimes,” the piece noted

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Trump has denied wrongdoing, often claiming that allegations against him are politically motivated and false.