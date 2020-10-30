WWE Rumors: Hall Of Famer Could Return & Challenge For Roman Reign’s Universal Title, Per Booker T

As documented by Sportskeeda, WWE legend Booker T discussed the possibility of Edge facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. According to Booker, the Hall of Famer grappling with the current Universal Champion could be an angle that the fans would buy into.

Booker also discussed how the storyline would work. The legend said that cross-generational angles always have the potential to create compelling narratives that entice the audience, and a prospective feud between the two aforementioned performers could adopt a similar mentality.

“My thing is this, for him to step in there with Roman, it would be a moment. It will be a moment because the two eras collide and people always love to see ‘old lion vs young lion’, you know what I mean? That’s just the story that always… it tells itself. Will that be a moment for the fans from that era who loved Edge – Rated R Superstar – taking on Roman Reigns, yeah it will be something, it will be something to see.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, Edge is one of the favorites to next year’s Royal Rumble match and go onto WrestleMania 37 for a title shot. If that happens and Reigns is still the Universal Champion, a showdown between the two superstars could realistically be a possibility.

However, as The Inquisitr report pointed out, Edge is expected to face Randy Orton — who’s the current WWE Champion — at WrestleMania. The pair have been feuding since the Hall of Famer made his in-ring comeback earlier this year. “The Rated R Superstar” will have unfinished business with Orton since he got injured in their last showdown at the latest Backlash pay-per-view.

HOF187 – Who Should Roman Face at WrestleMania + Boxing Preview https://t.co/L4fHYuBCnb — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 29, 2020

Edge and Orton have also both picked up a single win against each other in that time. A rubber match is expected to happen and conclude the rivalry. As documented by Wrestling World, the plan is for them to reportedly collide under an “I Quit” stipulation.

Reigns, on the other hand, could face The Rock at next year’s “Showcase of the Immortals.” The real-life cousins have both expressed in an interest in being part of the box office showdown. However, The Rock’s Hollywood career may prevent him from stepping back into the squared circle.

Even if the proposed bout between Edge and Reigns doesn’t happen at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” it’s bound to happen eventually. Edge has been open about wanting to face all of the top contemporary stars, and it’s only a matter of time before the main eventers cross paths.