WWE News: Company Reportedly Set To Sign Top AEW Star

WWE could be set to sign another sought-after talent who’s worked with AEW in recent months. According to Dave Meltzer on Twitter, the company is interested in acquiring former NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa.

Rosa lost the championship to AEW’s Serena Deeb on UWN’s Primetime Live show. The booking decision was reportedly due to WWE and AEW showing significant interest in adding the performer to their respective rosters.

Rosa has been featured in some prominent angles on AEW television recently, but she hasn’t been locked down to a full-time contract yet. It would seem that Vince McMahon’s promotion now wants to capture her from under the nose of its main rivals.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, WWE recently beat the competition in the race to sign Benjamin Carter. The British performer had also appeared on episodes of Dynamite and Dark before reportedly signing a contract with McMahon’s company.

Some fans and pundits have speculated that WWE might be trying to acquire top talents just so the competition can’t have them. Rosa has gained some recognition in recent times, and she’d been an asset to any federation she joined.

While Rosa could mark the latest wrestler to make the move, some of Meltzer’s followers speculated that she’d sign with AEW in order to have more freedom to control her business interests. She currently runs Mission Pro Wrestling, and she might have to give that up if she joins WWE.

“Rosa is to be All ELITE. She would make the women’s division strong and keep her promotion. If she goes to the E, yes dream matches but she would have any control and lose her promotion,” tweeted one follower.

However, she might not have to give up her own business. As Wrestling World noted last year, two NXT UK acquired a British independent company.

“She’s got so much going for her right now and it would honestly be a step-down,” wrote a second tweeter.

The belief that Rosa joining the biggest sports entertainment corporation in the world would be an unwise move was echoed throughout the comments.

However, another tweeter noted that she may have lost her title due to her upcoming MMA commitments. She has three fights left on her contract, and it’s possible that she’ll take a break from the ring to focus on those for now.

Rosa has only been competing since 2014, but she’s made a big name for herself in that time. She has also worked for Ring of Honor and Lucha Underground, among other notable wrestling federations.