‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Blindsided By Flo’s Sympathy Move

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 27 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will be desperate as he contemplates the immediate future. The Spencer heir doesn’t know what to do when his mother comes a-begging at his door. Nobody knows better than him that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) is a handful, per SheKnows Soaps.

No Place For The Wicked

The Dark Queen’s sins have been exposed and it appears as if she has lost everything. Eric Forrester (John McCook) has kicked her out and she has nowhere to go except to seek help from her son. She makes a beeline for the beach house because she hopes that Wyatt will take her in. However, Wyatt doesn’t need the kind of drama that always seems to follow his mom. He doesn’t want to take her in.

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers tease that he will blast Quinn for ruining her shot at the good life. She was married to a kind man, lived in a mansion, and had a flourishing career. But thanks to her meddlesome ways, she has lost it all. Wyatt can’t believe that she blew it all for a chance to get even with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Quinn still feels that she was right about Brooke but knows that she did overreact, as seen in the image below. However, her immediate need is to have a roof over her head.

Flo Has Sympathy for Quinn

Quinn has always been Wyatt and Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) biggest supporter. She backed Flo even when Wyatt was still engaged to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and made her feelings known to the redhead.

Flo knows how Quinn feels about her. She, therefore, empathizes with her future mother-in-law when she comes knocking at their door. Unlike Wyatt, she knows that Quinn was only trying to hook her mother up with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She doesn’t think that Wyatt should punish his mom for trying to do something nice for Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Flo will show some sympathy to the Dark Queen. In the meantime, Wyatt will be protesting behind Quinn’s back. He doesn’t want to live with his mother because he knows how overbearing she can get. She has interfered in nearly every relationship that he has had and he doesn’t want the same for his relationship with Flo. He will feel blindsided when Flo invites Quinn to stay with them.

Nevertheless, Quinn will accept Flo’s invite and stay at the beach house. It’s only a matter of time before she and Shauna come face-to-face again. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that it might not be such a friendly reunion.