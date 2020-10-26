Five Major The Young And The Restless Weekly Spoilers: Paul Gives Shocking News

Five major The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 26 through 30 tease that Victoria gets a scare. Kyle works hard to win back Summer, but it may be too little too late. Paul surprises Chance, and Adam shocks his family. Finally, Lily takes the shocking to a whole new level with Billy.

Victoria’s Nightmare

On Monday, things get intense for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) when she experiences a parent’s worst nightmare, according to SheKnows Soaps. While visiting Billy (Jason Thompson) at work, Vicky gets word that there’s been a break-in at her house. The children are there with their nanny, and both parents jump into action to try to ensure their little ones’ safety.

Once the dust settles, they try to determine who could have broken in, and Billy has a couple of ideas. He places the blame on his nemesis, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Given how much Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has talked about Johnny lately, Billy believes they may have tried to see the son Chelsea put up for adoption. Of course, Billy isn’t aware that Chelsea left Adam.

Summer’s Stunning Choice

For Tuesday, Kyle (Michael Mealor) makes a move that may seem creepy since it involves breaking into Summer’s (Hunter King) hotel room, but it ends up being fairly romantic. After Summer gets over her initial shock, Kyle’s gesture leaves her feeling overwhelmed. To win back her heart, Kyle creates several dome covered platters. Under each lid is a memento telling a piece of their love story.

It seems like Kyle might have managed to convince Summer that they are meant to be. However, when he mentions Lola’s (Sasha Calle), all the goodwill he built could be out the door. Summer flies into a rage, and it seems like Kyle crashes and burns.

Paul’s Surprising News

Paul (Doug Davidson) returns on Wednesday to give some surprising news, and it looks like Chance (Donny Boaz) may end up with his new dream job at the Genoa City Police Department. Although Chance has plenty to hide about his Las Vegas secret with Adam, it seems as if Paul felt satisfied that Chance is the right one for the job. Now Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) will have a partner. It also sounds like Abby (Melissa Ordway) gets a chance to live out her fantasy.

Adam’s Declaration

Thursday, Adam makes a serious declaration about his future. After his breakup with Chelsea and Sharon (Sharon Case) planning a life with Rey, it seems that there’s almost nothing left for Adam. Adam tells Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria that he plans to move forward with his life apart from the Newman family. He only has one request for them that they let him go in peace.

Lily’s Unexpected Move

As the week wraps up, on Friday, Lily (Christel Khalil) surprises Billy when she doesn’t back away from the sparks that they both feel between them. Earlier in the week, they share a charged moment in the office. When they end up in the elevator together at The Grand Phoenix, watch for things to heat up and take a surprising turn.