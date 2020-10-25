Donald Trump Has A ‘Post-Election Execution List,’ Report Says

A Saturday report from Axios claimed that Donald Trump has a “post-election execution list” that he plans to act on should he win re-election in November. According to the report, Trump’s first order of business will be to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Notably, the report claims that Wray and Haspel are almost universally distrusted and despited in Trump’s inner circle.

The FBI head allegedly ruffled Trump’s feathers when he did not launch a formal investigation into the foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of his democratic opponent, Joe Biden. In addition, the president is reportedly unhappy that Wray didn’t purge more officials believed to be linked to abuses of power related to Robert Mueller’s 2016 Russia investigation.

As for the CIA head, a source with direct knowledge of internal conversations in the White House claims her approach to her job has fueled a significant “suspicion of her motives.”

“The view of Haspel in the West Wing is that she still sees her job as manipulating people and outcomes, the way she must have when she was working assets in the field.”

Trump was allegedly unhappy with Esper’s opposition to sending active-duty military into the streets of American cities to quell the civil unrest sparked by racial justice protests. The president was also reportedly not pleased with the Defense secretary’s decision to distance himself from the clearing of Lafayette Square for a St. John’s church photo-op with Trump holding a Bible.

Trump has also expressed displeasure with Attorney General William Barr behind closed doors. However, an administration official claimed that the head of state has no plans to replace him as of yet.

In a statement to Axios, White House spokesman Judd Deere remained tight-lipped about possible administration shakeups.

“We have no personnel announcements at this time nor would it be appropriate to speculate about changes after the election or in a 2nd term.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Per The Inquisitr, previous reporting pointed to a purported enemies list of Republicans that have betrayed the U.S. leader or appear to be planning to do so. The news comes amid the president’s poor performance in the polls and GOP lawmaker concerns over holding onto the Senate. Two lawmakers who are likely in Trump’s sights are Sens. Ben Sasse and Susan Collins.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also broken with Trump in recent weeks. Ian Shepherdson, the chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, believes this stems from the politician’s belief that Trump is on track to lose the election.