WWE News: Hall Of Famer Criticizes Matt Riddle & Offers To Help Superstar

WWE superstar Matt Riddle and Booker T haven’t always seen eye to eye in the past, but the latter wants to help the young superstar moving forward. In the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, by way of Sportskeeda, Booker explained what Riddle needs to make it to the next level.

According to Booker, superstars such as Riddle have plenty of raw talent. However, he doesn’t think they’ve grasped what it takes to create compelling matches that people want to see.

“My thing is, if Matt Riddle took my advice, maybe he would understand the concepts of making a match feel as opposed to somebody just watching it. That’s what I try to talk to these guys more than anything. They probably can do more moves than I ever could think about doing, but it’s not the wrestling moves I’m talking about ever when I talk about guys like Matt Riddle. It’s about making people feel a certain way when they watch it. I want to go out and create some great Shakespeare.”

Booker went on to say that professional wrestling is “real” to him and wished that some modern performers would take his advice on board. He explained that he could “help” these wrestlers more than he could “hurt” them. His comments appeared to be addressing modern wrestlers in general, though he has singled out Riddle on more than one occasion in the past.

The Hall of Famer’s follows on from a comment he made earlier this week on social media. Booker claimed that “The King of Bros” still has a long way to go as a performer. Riddle responded on Twitter with a post that appeared to be dismissive and sarcastic.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr noted that Booker T warned Riddle about his outspoken nature. The Monday Night Raw superstar has called out and criticized several legends and big-name talents in the past. Booker viewed this as disrespectful and he accused “The King of Bros” of going into business for himself.

Riddle has a tendency not to listen to advice from veterans, however. He’s been very critical of Bill Goldberg’s in-ring skills, exchanged words with Chris Jericho and had a backstage confrontation with Brock Lesnar.

He’s a divisive figure, but this attitude has reportedly won him some fans among WWE’s management team, who supposedly see him as a younger version of Shawn Michaels. Triple H described Riddle’s antics as entertaining, and it’s clear that he’s impressed officials enough with his current work.