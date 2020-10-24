Lou Dobbs Slams Lindsey Graham, Says Senator ‘Has Betrayed President Trump At Almost Every Turn’

In a scathing monologue on Friday night, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs ripped into Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, The Hill reported.

“I don’t know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham. It’s just outrageous,” Dobbs began, alleging that Graham is undermining President Donald Trump.

“This is the guy who keeps saying, ‘Stay tuned,'” the anchor continued, suggesting that the lawmaker is not doing enough to “get to the bottom of Obamagate.”

Dobbs then noted that Graham used to be one of Trump’s staunchest Republican critics. During the 2016 GOP primary, the two men repeatedly attacked each other, with Trump describing the senator as “one of the dumbest human beings I’ve ever seen.”

“I believe that the president’s words about the senator then apply today,” Dobbs argued, accusing Graham of betraying both Trump and the American people.

“Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn. He has betrayed the American people and his oath of office. He’s done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate except to tell everyone stay tuned, time and time again.”

Trump and his allies have long promoted the so-called Obamagate theory, according to which former Barack Obama administration officials, 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats conspired to undermine Trump’s presidency, launching a supposedly bogus investigation into Russian election meddling.

Trump recently vowed to release “breathtaking” documents proving this theory. He has also publicly pressured Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate Obama and others.

As The Hill noted, Dobbs monologue quickly went viral on social media, with Trump critics praising the anchor for criticizing the senator.

In a statement, the conservative super PAC Lincoln Project expressed support for the Fox Business host, describing Graham as a “pathetic swamp rat.”

"I don't know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham." That's Lou Dobbs going off on Graham — and not for the reason you might think. pic.twitter.com/6z9ul0aNVF — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 23, 2020

The attacks on Graham come as he struggles to fend off his Democratic challenger, Jaime Harrison. Harrison has shattered all fundraising records and appears to be closing in on the incumbent.

A poll from Morning Consult released earlier this week showed Harrison 2 percentage points ahead, while a survey from The New York Times and Siena College gave Graham a 6-point advantage.

Graham has made it clear that he is being blown out by Harrison, at least when it comes to fundraising. He has repeatedly used his public appearances to plead for campaign contributions, complaining that Democratic voters across the nation seem to be united in their opposition to Judge Amy Coney Barrett.