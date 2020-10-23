‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Wyatt Roasts Quinn About Deceiving Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 26 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). The media exec won’t hold back when he roasts his mother for all her scheming and plotting, per SheKnows Soaps.

Wyatt Spencer Roasts Quinn

Nobody knows his mother better than Wyatt. As her only son, he has had a front row seat to all drama surrounding her. However, when she married Eric Forrester (John McCook), he believed that she had turned over a new leaf. Although she still meddled in his personal life, she had kept on the straight and narrow. Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) eldest son should have known that, sooner or later, the real Quinn would have showed up.

Quinn and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) schemed to break Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) up. It had nearly worked because the divorce papers were legit and Shauna and the dressmaker did, in fact, tie the knot in a Las Vegas chapel. However, they did it deceitfully. Shauna forwarded the papers to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and pretended to be Ridge when she ordered him to file them.

All hell broke loose when Katie Logan (Heather Tom) told Ridge what they had done and Shauna confirmed it. As seen in the below image, Eric was furious and told Quinn that he couldn’t stand to look at her anymore.

Wyatt will express similar feelings when he sees his mom on Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. He can’t believe that she would have stooped so low to get Ridge to marry her best friend. Quinn has never had a better life, but now she has ruined it by trying to get even with Brooke.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Eric confronts Quinn, who becomes frantic as her world crumbles down around her. pic.twitter.com/OQ6WUezJGS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 8, 2020

Quinn Defends Herself

Of course, there’s no way that Quinn will take a tongue-lashing from her son and not defend herself. She may point out that Brooke doesn’t deserve to be a part of the Forrester family. She herself told Brooke that she has slept her way through all the Forrester men and that Ridge deserves better than her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will come to Wyatt’s mom’s defence. She knows that Quinn has always rooted for her and Wyatt to get together so she will return the favour. She will tell Wyatt to back off and support Shauna’s best friend.

Wyatt will be stunned when Quinn shares that Eric kicked her out of the mansion. And he will be floored when Flo offers her a room at the beach house. Wyatt doesn’t want to stay with his mother because he knows how difficult she can be.