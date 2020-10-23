Michael Moore Trolls Donald Trump Ahead Of Presidential Debate: ‘You’re Going To Resign Now’

Filmmaker Michael Moore took to Twitter to troll Donald Trump ahead of Thursday night’s presidential debate against Joe Biden.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump,” he tweeted. “Looking forward tonight to hearing: 1. Your long-awaited health care plan! 2. You knew the pandemic was real in Jan & you’re putting Dr. Fauci in charge! 3. You tell Joe Biden u wish his son well. 4. For the good of the country you’re going to resign now.”

In response, social media users expressed their skepticism that any of the things in the sarcastic tweet would come to fruition.

“Totally agree with you sir, but I know you know there’s no way any of those things will happen,” one user wrote.

“Don’t hold your breath,” another user chimed in.

“If he doesn’t do any of the above, can we at least see a drug test,” another user joked.

Moore is not the only one to call for Trump’s resignation amid the coronavirus pandemic. As reported by Irish Central, calls intensified after the Bob Woodward interview, in which the president revealed understood the deadly nature of COVID-19 as he publicly downplayed its severity, and the increasing death toll of the virus. Notably, Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey accused Trump of being responsible for the deaths of many Americans and called for him to leave the White House.

Others, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, defended Trump’s decision to downplay the severity of the virus to the public and suggested he was trying to ensure that U.S. citizens did not get “down and out” over the situation.

As for Trump’s elusive health care plan, the president has caused criticism from many, including Moore. As reported by Yahoo News, the head of state has continued to delay his proposal. He assures Americans that it would be cheaper than the Affordable Care Act implemented by Barack Obama but still has yet to show what his strategy is for providing Americans with better health coverage. In addition, Republicans and Trump have been campaigning to repeal Obamacare for years, but without a replacement plan, some are concerned about the implications amid the coronavirus crisis.

Thos Robinson / Getty Images

Moore has long been critical of Trump’s leadership amid the COVID-19 crisis. Per The Inquisitr, he previously used his RUMBLE podcast to liken Trump to a mass killer akin to al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden due to his pandemic handling failures. Notably, he pointed to the Woodward interview and noted that the approximately 193,000 deaths from the crisis at the time were roughly equal to the death toll of 67 September 11 attacks.