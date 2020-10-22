Tony Bobulinski: Who Is Hunter Biden’s Former Partner?

Tony Bobulinski is a business associate of Hunter Biden’s who was named in the emails released by The New York Post purported to belong to the former vice president’s son. As reported by Newsweek, he claims to support the Democratic Party. Interestingly, Donald Trump, who is debating Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Thursday’s debate, is bringing Bobulinski along as his guest.

He Is A Navy Veteran Turned Institutional Investor

Bobulinski is a Navy veteran from a family deeply rooted in the military — his brother is a 28-year career Naval Flight Officer, his father is a 20-plus year career Naval Officer, and his grandfather is a 37-year Army Intelligence officer. The former Biden associate was in the army for four years before his foray into investments, Heavy reported. In a statement to The New York Post, he said his stint in the Navy came with a high-level security clearance. He was allegedly an instructor and then CTO for Naval Nuclear Power Training Command.

Today, Bobulinski is an institutional investor who claims to be the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings. He told The New York Post that he was appointed head of the company by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. Per State of Delaware records, Sinohawk Holdings LLC was incorporated in the region in 2017 — two days after he was reportedly sent an email from a Biden partner.

According to Bobulinski, he was working with the Biden family on their China business deals. In the emails, Bobulinski received a message from an alleged colleague of Hunter Biden outlining financial compensation for the Bidens linked to a Chinese venture. In the email, the purported associate appears to outline how equity would be divided to the father and son under a provisional agreement.

He Attended Pennsylvania State University And Excelled In Wrestling

Bobulinski attended Pennsylvania State University in 1990. One of his significant achievements at the institution came in the form of sports, which he practiced via the Wrestling Club for his five years at the school. Although he enrolled without a scholarship, his hard work helped him earn one in 1995 from the Merrill Lynch Heisman Scholarship Program for his junior and senior time at the institution. According to the team’s website, Bobulinski went on to land a standing position with the group, and a he was eventually chosen to be captain.

On the group’s website, Bobulinski described his journey with them and how it affected his personal growth.

“The Penn State wrestling experience forged me into the individual I am today. I came to Penn State without a scholarship and worked my guts out to eventually become a scholarship athlete my junior and senior years as well as a team captain. That journey forced me to develop the discipline, heart, passion and perserverance that will allow me to be successful at whatever I do in life.”

He Was Involved In Legal Battles With His Former China-Based Employer

Bobulinski was involved in two legal battles with China Branding Group Limited, which a 2016 press release called “China’s leading Western-entertainment digital content company.” In July 2020, the business sued the veteran for a sum of $634,393.52 he allegedly owed them from a Cayman Islands court judgment. After the company went through liquidation, the former employee reportedly made a claim for a sum of $1,765,000 he was owed. Although the claim was ultimately rejected, he gained an unsecured claim of $650,000. He went on to appeal the decision and ended up with two judgments against him — $56,431.82 and $57,208.58 — for court costs. He was later hit with a third 2019 judgment of $562,170.94 and has yet to pay them all off.