‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, October 21: Crazy Thomas Steals Life-Like Hope Mannequin From Work

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, October 21 features one of the most unique episodes in a long time. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) stole a mannequin from the Forrester Creations. The life-size doll is a replica of Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) apologized to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for overreacting, and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) grew closer, per SheKnows Soaps.

For The Family’s Sake

At Forrester Creations, Hope informed Thomas that Liam was at the cliff house. She believed that Liam was going to apologize to Steffy for overreacting about Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). She wanted them to all get along for the children’s sake. She felt the same way about Thomas and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She admitted that although she and Liam still had issues with him, they were trying to work through it. Thomas felt that Liam wasn’t willing to consider that he had changed.

At the cliff house, Liam knocked and entered. He told Steffy that he wanted to apologize. He had focused on everything that Finn had done wrong instead of everything that he had done right. If the doctor was good with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray), he would back off and let them live their lives. As seen in the below image, Steffy wasn’t convinced that he was apologizing.

Finn said that he understood why Liam reacted the way that he did. He was looking out for Steffy and Kelly. Steffy thanked Kelly and said that she was encouraged that he was trying to change. She said that even Thomas had been on his best behavior, but it appeared as if Liam didn’t believe her.

After Liam left, Finn and Steffy declared their love for each other again.

Crazy Thomas Steals Hope Mannequin

Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) ran into Thomas who was on his way to his office with a big box. Charlie left. As seen below, he looked inside the package while staring at it intently.

At Vinny’s apartment, Thomas seemed to be nervous. He wondered why had brought the package to Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment. At the same time, he marveled at the contents of the box and how life-like it was. Thomas stared at a mannequin of Hope.

Carter Makes Plans On The Bold And The Beautiful

In the design office, Zende and Zoe continued to bond. She was so comfortable with him and was excited to be able to collaborate with him. They flirted before talking about Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Zende said that the attorney was a lucky guy.

In the meantime, Carter and Charlie talked about his love life. He revealed that he was planning a big night for him and Zoe. He hoped that it would be the start of their future together.