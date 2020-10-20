Dolphins Replace Ryan Fitzpatrick With Tua Tagovailoa As Starting Quarterback, Fans Have Mixed Feelings

The Miami Dolphins will allegedly alter its starting quarterback from NFL veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to rookie Tua Tagovailoa for the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to a report from ESPN. Fans were quick to criticize the recent announcement on social media, and most were upset due to the fact that Fitzpatrick has performed extremely well in the past few competitions.

Fitzpatrick has thrown for 10 touchdowns and averaged over 255 yards per game this season. The stats are the second-highest of his entire career, according to Bleacher Report. Additionally, he has led Miami to a 3-3 record, which is only one win behind the AFC East leader, the Buffalo Bills.

Some Dolphins fans were upset by the lineup change, and expressed their anger on Twitter. Most were confused as to why the coaching staff would change things when the squad has finally started to gain positive momentum and has a chance at making the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. One person even claimed the shift as “the stupidest move of the year,” in a recent tweet.

Others were concerned about whether or not Tagovailoa would be ready to compete consistently at a high level and the backlash the organization would get if he ruined the club’s playoff chances.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The Week 8 start for Tagovailoa will be only the second time he’ll step foot in a professional competition. He played for the first time last Sunday in the club’s 24-0 victory over the New York Jets. The first-round pick was always expected to replace Fitzpatrick eventually, however the coaching staff wanted him to be fully recovered from his injury before he returned. Tagovailoa suffered a hip dislocation early, and head coach Brian Flores did not want to rush him into returning.

“Look, the honest thing for me is if it was my kid, and he had a serious injury like that, I wouldn’t want his coach to throw him in there because of media pressure or anything like that,” Flores said earlier in the month.

“That’s kind of how I approach this situation and really all situations. The players, essentially, they are my kids. So no one is going to pressure me into doing anything. When we feel like he’s ready to go, we’ll put him in,” he added.

Tagovailoa remarked how supportive the 16-year veteran has been in educating him about different aspects of the game. He also claimed that there is “no animosity” between the two because of the change.

“I’m very fortunate to have a mentor like him,” the rookie complimented.