Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zende Vows To Help Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 20 reveal that Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will continue pushing the boundaries. She opens up to Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) and serenades him a song that she composed herself, per SheKnows Soaps.

Zoe Buckingham Opens Up

Zoe and Zende hit it off from the first time that they met. As they later told Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), they have been following each other on social media for a long time. It appears as if both of them are creative souls and admires that quality in the other.

The Inquisitrweekly spoilers reveal that Zoe confides in Zende and tells her some of what she’s going through. He already pointed out that he knew what Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had been up to while he was in Paris, but she will tell her side of the story.

The model still feels guilty for her role in the baby kidnapping saga. She only wanted to protect her father from going to jail but she should have told Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) that her baby was alive. She’s very grateful that Hope and her family have forgiven her for her actions.

Zoe’s also still dealing with her feelings after Thomas left her at the aisle. Although she has moved on with Carter, she still feels like a fool after Thomas used her as a pawn in his plan to win Hope.

Zende Vows To Help On The Bold and the Beautiful

Zoe will also reveal that she has a hidden talent. Those who have been following B&B, may remember that when Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) was still alive, they had a particular bond. She, Emma, and Tiffany (Maile Brady) went to a singing competition. They had no luck at the audition, but it appears as if Zoe is still interested in music.

The model will sing one of her songs to him and blow him away with her talent. Not only is he touched that she’s willing to share this side of herself with him, but he’s also impressed by her voice and writing. Zende vows to help further her musical career because he wants her to accomplish all her life goals.

Of course, this will only bring them closer to each other. Zoe’s obviously attracted to the designer, and he’s struggling with the same thing. Do they act on their feelings for each other or do they respect Carter?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that two things will happen that may temporarily drive Zoe and Zende apart. The first is that Carter and Zoe will make love this week, while other teasers hint that Zende will receive an unexpected guest on Friday, October 23.