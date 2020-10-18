Donald Trump Is Creating An Enemies List Of Republicans Who Have Betrayed Him, Report Says

As polling continues to bode poorly for Donald Trump, the president and his allies are allegedly creating a list of Republicans who have betrayed him or appear on-track to do so, The Daily Beast reported.

According to the publication, two individuals who have spoken to Trump claimed he believes that some GOP lawmakers think Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be victorious on Election Day. The report claims that this purported paranoia has been fueled by news coverage of concerning behavior from his allies.

Notably, leaked audio revealed Republican Senator Ben Sasse slammed Trump for his narcissism and alleged obsession with cable television. However, Sasse has been critical of the head of state in the past and threatened to vote for the Libertarian Party in the 2016 presidential race.

“[The president] said something to the effect of: If you’re backing away from him now, don’t bother coming back for a favor when he wins,” one of the sources reportedly said. “He made a comment about how there are some people out there who you can only count on when things are going your way.”

Trump publicly slammed Sasse for the comments and also took aim at Senator Susan Collins, who he claimed is rumored to be planning to oppose this Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Although Trump has not publicly chastised Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the GOP lawmaker has broken with the head of state in recent days on the possible forthcoming coronavirus aid package. Per Salon, Ian Shepherdson, the chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, went as far as to tell Business Insider that McConnell believes that Trump is going to lose the election. Shepherdson tied this purported belief to the Upper Chamber head’s opposition to the president’s COVID-19 stimulus proposal.

“I think McConnell expects Trump to lose, and therefore for him to spend political capital to support Trump by forcing through a bill which would put his leadership position at risk after the election, to me, doesn’t make any sense.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

As noted by The Daily Beast, some of Trump’s most powerful allies have allegedly been signaling that they believe the U.S. leader is on track to lose. Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch reportedly believes Biden will win in a landslide, and he has allegedly not spoken to the U.S. leader in weeks. Notably, Murdoch is said to be disgusted by Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even administration officials are reportedly growing concerned with the spending habits of the head of state’s re-election campaign and beginning to speculate who would take the blame for an electoral defeat.