WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Poses In Black Bralette & Addresses Her Critics: ‘I Twirl On Them Haters’

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter this weekend and stunned her 1.8 million followers with a glamorous picture that took aim at her critics.

In the photo, the WWE superstar wore a black silk bralette with matching thigh-high heeled boots. The outfit was complemented with a black tassel skirt that showed off her long legs and toned figure.

Flair stood in front of a plain backdrop and posed with her eyes closed and her arms in the air. She had a carefree smile on her face and appeared to be in an upbeat mood, knowing that she’s worked hard for her accomplishments.

In the accompanying caption, she highlighted how she’s had to grind to be where she is today, and she doesn’t care what her naysayers have to say about her. According to the superstar, she twirls on her “haters.”

However, while “The Queen” acknowledged her so-called critics in the post, the comments section was full of compliments and admiration for the 12-time Women’s Champion.

Most of the criticism lobbed at Flair in the past has been in regard to how prominently featured she’s been on WWE television, but the overall response to her picture made it clear that some fans can’t wait to see her back on their screens.

I dream it, I work hard

I grind 'til I own it

I twirl on them haters

???? pic.twitter.com/FOcrZeQVlU — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 17, 2020

“I think you’ve become an even bigger star in your absence. You’re still a part of every conversation and near the top of every list. We can’t wait for your return,” wrote one of her many admirers on Twitter.

“You are incredible and by your positivity & casting aside of haters, you inspire us all to try to rise above them too. Everyone has them, just the great ones have more,” a second fan tweeted.

“I loved you then and I love you now! You are a true superstar. You deserve it ALL,” another one of “The Queen’s” supporters tweeted.

As one of the commenters pointed out, Flair has been absent from WWE programming in recent months. She is currently recovering from surgery, but she has teased her comeback in recent days.

As The Inquisitr documented, Flair hinted that she might be getting set to manage Andrade, the wrestler she’s currently engaged to in real life. He recently parted ways with Zelina Vega and might be looking for another ally to replace her.

The Inquisitr article highlighted that Flair reportedly won’t be ready to wrestle again for quite some time yet, though serving as a manager could still see her contribute to the product without having to get physical.