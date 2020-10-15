Fox News Owner Rupert Murdoch Reportedly Believes Donald Trump Will Lose Election In Landslide

Billionaire media mogul and owner of Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, believes President Donald Trump will lose the upcoming election in a landslide, according to a Thursday report from The Daily Beast.

Based on conversations with multiple individuals close to Murdoch, the report alleged that the media mogul is dismayed with how Trump has handled the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and other important issues.

According to three people who have spoken with the Australian born-billionaire, he is “disgusted by Trump’s handling of COVID-19, remarking that the president is his own worst enemy, that he is not listening to advice about how best to handle the pandemic, and that he’s creating a never-ending crisis for his administration.”

Murdoch reportedly told one associate that “after all that has gone on, people are ready for Sleepy Joe,” referring to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Murdoch is though to have “unfettered access to the White House,” but he and Trump have reportedly not spoken in several weeks because the 89-year-old billionaire grew tired of Trump’s constant complaints about allegedly negative coverage on Fox News.

For months, Murdoch has been growing increasingly frustrated with Trump, according to individuals familiar with his thinking. This winter, he allegedly considered supporting former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who competed in the Democratic Party’s presidential primaries.

Despite spending unprecedented amounts of money on his bid, Bloomberg failed to make an impact, allegedly leading Murdoch to conclude that the American people want Biden to lead the nation.

Although Murdoch apparently believes that a Biden landslide is inevitable, publications under his ownership have thrown their full weight behind Trump. Most recently, The New York Post released a story alleging that Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son, was involved in a major corruption scandal.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

According to The Daily Beast, although it remains unclear how Fox News insiders will react if Trump loses reelection, some of them seem to believe that host Tucker Carlson should launch a presidential bid in 2024.

But Carlson has previously pushed back against similar suggestions.

“I’ve never been involved in anything like that, I’ve never wanted to be involved in anything like that. I’ll tell you this: I’m completely committed to saying what I think is true, and politics is a hard place to do that,” he said in an August interview.

Indeed, Biden is a strong favorite to win the election. Trump is trailing him nationwide and in key battleground states, which reportedly has some Republicans worried they could lose control of the Senate.