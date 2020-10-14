Dale Moss Admits He ‘Felt That’ When He Met ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley For The First Time

'The Bachelorette' frontrunner confirmed his instant chemistry with ABC's leading lady.

Dale Moss admitted he felt sparks when he met Clare Crawley for the first time on TheBachelorette.

Amid rampant rumors that Clare stopped filming her season of the ABC reality show early after instantly falling in love with her suitor Dale, the former NFL player confirmed sparks were flying when he got out of the limo at the La Quinta Resort & Club.

In a new Instagram post, Dale, 32, shared a photo of his first seconds with Clare at the opening night meet and greet. In the pic, the athlete wore a dapper suit as he gazed into the eyes of the 39-year-old Bachelorette beauty, who was dressed in a glittery silver gown.

In the caption of the photo, The Bachelorette suitor wrote that he “felt that.” The photo was posted following Clare’s admission that when she first met him she thought that she had just met her “husband.”

In the comments section to the post, many Bachelorette fans agreed that the couple’s chemistry was apparent at first sight.

“Honestly that moment was just wow even through the screen it was so powerful,” one fan wrote.

“If y’all don’t have a baby already on the way I’ll be upset,” another added.

Others admitted they were already “shipping” the couple and felt sorry for any guys who got out of the limo after Dale because they didn’t stand a chance.

“My gosh. The moment you came out of the limo, I knew it was over for the rest of the guys,” one fan wrote.

“Guy came in and blew up the whole format,” another commenter noted.

Teasers for upcoming episodes of The Bachelorette did not hide the fact that Clare was smitten with Dale all along, so it’s not a huge surprise that he is confirming their chemistry too. Spoilers for the season have teased that Clare quit filming the show less than two weeks in because she found fast love with Dale.

An insider told E! News that there were obvious sparks between the two from the very beginning and that once Dale got her first impression rose “that was basically that.”

While she predicted Dale would be her husband seconds after meeting him, Clare would not confirm anything more during a post-show interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

In the interview with Kimmel, seen on YouTube here, Calre denied that she hit it off with Dale so fast that she quit The Bachelorette early.

The Sacramento hairstylist did admit that Dale’s traits “aligned” with what she was looking for in a partner and that some of the other guys displayed major “red flags” such as drinking too much at the cocktail parties.