NBA Rumors: Signing Veteran Minimum Deal With Lakers Would Be ‘Best Bet’ For DeMarcus Cousins In Free Agency

Four years ago, veteran center DeMarcus Cousins was still viewed as a player who’s worth giving up a max salary. Unfortunately, plenty of things have changed since he parted ways with the Sacramento Kings. From being a max guy, he’s no longer considered a starting-caliber big man and so far, he’s having a hard time securing a decent contract in the free agency market.

After spending the 2019-20 NBA season recovering from an injury, Cousins is once again expected to accept another cheap deal when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this fall. As of now, his No. 1 priority is finding a team that will give him the opportunity to rebuild his value and prove to everyone in the league that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank. According to Preston Ellis of Bleacher Report, the “best bet” for “Boogie” in the 2020 free agency is to sign a one-year, veteran minimum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It’s been a heartbreaking string of ill-begotten luck that altered what appeared a surefire Hall of Fame career. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley and Kevin Garnett collected more points, rebounds and assists by age 27 than Cousins. Now 30, Cousins is unlikely to earn a starting look anywhere in the NBA even if fully rehabilitated. His best bet is to sign another minimum contract in Los Angeles and earn a ring through his play rather than from the bench.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Signing with the Lakers in the 2020 free agency would undeniably be the best move for Cousins. Joining the Purple and Gold would not only give him the opportunity to revive his career but also a realistic chance of winning his first championship ring next season. “Boogie” won’t have a hard time making himself comfortable in Los Angeles since he would be reuniting with his former New Orleans Pelicans teammates, Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo, there.

Also, it’s worth noting that though he never played a single game, he was with the Lakers in the first half of the 2019-20 NBA season. Ellis believes that if Cousins will regain his 100 percent health and rediscover his form in Los Angeles, he will have the right to demand a lucrative deal in the summer of 2021. Also, it will help him to return to the path towards the Hall of Fame.

Though they currently have JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard on their roster, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Lakers really decide to bring Cousins back this fall. When healthy, Cousins would give them a third star that would help LBJ and AD defend their throne next year.