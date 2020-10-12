Kanye West Releases Campaign Video Weeks Before Presidential Election

Kanye West tweeted his first video in his bid to become president of the United States, less than one month prior to the 2020 presidential election. As reported by The Inquisitr, West had announced his bid for the presidency on July 4.

The video had garnered over a million views in under an hour. In it, West stood in front of a black and white American flag graphic while he spoke about family, Americans, and faith. He wore a casual, black t-shirt and directed his speech off-camera. Close ups of the flag were cut with stock footage of hands underwater, a family praying at dinner, a bible study group, satellite footage of the International Space Station, and an elderly man being greeted by his family as West spoke.

“Our fellow Americans, that we all prosper together, we have to act on faith. With the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things.”

The stock footage continued with firefighters running towards a burning building, a farmer in a greenhouse, and a woman washing dishes. As West talked family values, photos of the young rapper with family were shown.

“We will build a stronger country by building stronger families. Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, kind of people, God intends us to be.”

A final message on the screen reads “Write In Kanye West” and the caption “Paid for by Kanye 2020. Approved by Kanye West.”

The tweet also linked to the website kanye2020.country. The site displayed the video, along with a number of apparel items for sale to promote the rapper’s campaign for president, including “VOTE KANYE” and “Kanye 2020 Vision” hoodies and hats ranging from $40-$160. The site scrolled to list West’s presidential platform; 10 points were listed, each followed by a biblical verse and quote.

“1. RESTORE FAITH AND REVIVE OUR CONSTITUTIONAL COMMITMENT TO FREEDOM OF RELIGION AND THE FREE EXERCISE OF ONE’S FAITH, DEMONSTRATED BY RESTORING PRAYER IN THE CLASSROOM INCLUDING SPIRITUAL FOUNDATIONS.

WE WILL NOT HIDE THE TRUTH FROM OUR CHILDREN, BUT WILL DECLARE TO THE NEXT GENERATION HIS PRAISES AND WONDER. PSALM 78:4”

Other tenets included restoring the economy, restructuring the education system, maintaining a strong national defense, reforming the justice system, including police reform, environmental awareness, supporting faith-based groups, and fostering creativity and the arts.

A donation link for the campaign was at the bottom, with suggestions starting at $20 up to $2,800.

In a July interview with Forbes, the Jesus Is King rapper had announced he no longer supported President Donald Trump and named fellow billionaire Elon Musk as his advisor for the newly coined Birthday Party banner he planned to run his campaign under.Despite being denied from appearing on the ballot in multiple states, including Illinois and Wisconsin, West had not been deterred in his bid to become a candidate in the upcoming November election.