Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Are Reportedly Secretly ‘Hooking Up’

Despite calling it quits over a month ago, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are reportedly still getting together for a Netflix and chill sesh now and then.

As OK Magazine reported, the couple may have ended their three-year romance, but that doesn’t mean that they’re done with each other entirely. They might not be in a relationship, technically, but they’re still seeing each other on the sly now and then.

“They’re still hooking up on the DL,” an insider said. “It suits them both this way. Sofia’s still attracted to Scott, but she wanted freedom to date other people.”

That wasn’t the only driver that ultimately resulted in the two deciding to part ways. Scott was apparently “under pressure to feed into the narrative about himself and ex Kourtney [Kardashian getting back together] for the show.”

Despite the fact that he is dating Bella Banos, people close to the pair don’t think the occasional trist is going to stop happening in the near future.

“Scott and Sophia just can’t quit each other,” the source adds. “They have this warped attraction that they can’t find elsewhere.”

Scott was recently photographed leaving the Malibu hotspot Nobu with Bella, prompting speculation about their relationship.

“At first, Scott was just my friend,” Bella confirmed. “But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected. Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.'”

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

She added that the two are spending tons of time together and Scott will fly to see her.

For a time, there were rumors that the Flip it Like Disick star and Sofia couldn’t make it work because he was still too close with Kourtney, with whom he shares three kids, Reign Aston Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Mason Dash Disick. But multiple sources have denied any suggestion that they might be anything more than friends.

Sofia and Scott reportedly still tried to make things work despite the fact that they were spending more time apart as he focused on his family and mental health. After an on-again-off-again romance, in the end, they couldn’t make it happen.

However, that doesn’t mean they haven’t been in touch. In late September, he commented on a post that the model shared on her Instagram page, as The Inquisitr previously reported. While the comment was a friendly well-wish on Rosh Hashanah, fans suspected that Scott was trying to get back into Richie’s life.