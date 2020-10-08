Taylor Swift Officially Endorses Joe Biden & Kamala Harris For The White House

During an interview with V Magazine published on Wednesday, pop star Taylor Swift officially endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. The endorsement came just hours before Harris was set to take the stage in Utah for the debate against Vice President Mike Pence.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,” Swift said. “Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Before the endorsement, Swift argued for the qualities and values that the next United States president must possess. She said that the next U.S. leader must recognize the right of people of color to feel represented and safe, and of women to have power over their own bodies. In addition, Swift claimed that the next head of state must understand that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be included and acknowledged.

Swift declined to support 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. In an interview for Vogue in 2019, the pop star described her decision and accused Donald Trump of “weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement.”

“He was going around saying, ‘I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you.’ I just knew I wasn’t going to help,” she said.

Swift also noted that the insults hurled at her at the time mirrored those used against Clinton, and suggested that her advocacy wouldn’t help the former secretary of state.

“Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? ‘Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women.’ The two nasty women.”

Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Swift recently criticized Trump for his attacks on the United States Postal Service, which she argued — along with many other Democrats — are part of a larger plan to undermine democracy to retain power in November. The singer urged Americans to vote early and request their ballots as soon as possible. Her comment came in the wake of the USPS warning that it could not guarantee that all mail-in ballots would be received in time to be counted toward the election.

According to Breitbart, Swift — who lives in Nashville, Tennessee — has become “become more overtly partisan” since her 2016 comments on the political race. The publication noted that she refused to vote for state Senator Marsha Blackburn and instead voted for Democrats Phil Bredesen, who went on to lose the race. She also supported Democratic Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives, who retained his seat.