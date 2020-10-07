Schitt’s Creek Creator Dan Levy Calls Out Indian TV Censorship

Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy called out India’s Comedy Central channel for censorship in a tweet on Tuesday. The actor and writer noted that the station removed a scene from the sitcom where two men kiss. He also clarified in a follow-up message that stated the moment was not omitted on the U.S. Comedy Central station.

“You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message,” said Levy.

“My world is full of amazing and different characters who each love, laugh, and live their lives in the way that makes them happy..i’m happy to include everyone in my tv wold as well..btw, David has become one of my fav characters…Do you really want to go back to Mayberry times?,” a user responded on Twitter.

Schitt’s Creek ran from 2015 t0 2020. The sitcom wrapped on April 7, 2020 after six seasons. The internationally-broadcast television program aired on CBC in Canada and Pop TV in the U.S. All six runs are currently streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Dan Levy starred on Schitt’s Creek with his father, Eugene Levy. Catherine O’Hara, Chris Elliott, and Annie Murphy also acted in the series. The fish-out-of-water premise revolved around a wealthy family forced to live in rural Canada after losing their fortune. Characters played by Dan Levy and Noah Reid engaged in a relationship over the course of the program.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The satire was recognized by GLAAD, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, at their 2019 awards ceremony. Schitt’s Creek was one of ten comedies nominated for prizes by the alliance last year.

This is not the first encounter that Levy has had with censorship. The U.K. channel 4Music also removed similar scenes in 2019. 4Music later issued an apology and blamed the decision as “human error.” 4Music indicated that their future broadcasts would not omit the scene in question. The creator later thanked the U.K. channel for correcting its decision.

The series recently won all nine Emmy Awards it was nominated for this year. The sweep was the most by a satire in its final run. Dan Levy won for Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing. Levy’s sitcom also took home recognition for Outstanding Comedy Series. Levy accepted his awards in a virtual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.