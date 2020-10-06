Donald Trump Slams ‘Mini Mike’ Bloomberg: ‘His Florida Ads Are Lies’

In a tweet published on Tuesday, President Donald Trump took aim at former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg, who made a fool of himself on the Dems debate stage when Elizabeth Warren & the others simply took him apart, is going ‘crazy’ trying to buy his way back into the Liberal Democrat’s hearts,” Trump said of the former New York City mayor, who competed in the Democratic Party primaries earlier this year.

Trump accused Bloomberg of spreading false information about his policies, stressing that he is “much better” for senior citizens than Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“His Florida ads are lies. I am much better for SENIORS than Sleepy!”

Seniors do not seem to agree with the president’s assessment. As Reason reported, some polls show that Trump is trailing Biden among older voters by as much as 30 percentage points.

This could be a major issue for Trump on Election Day, since Americans aged 65 and older tend to vote more conservatively and are far more likely to show up at the polls than young Americans.

Trump has previously made similar accusations about Bloomberg.

In a September 27 tweet, he accused the billionaire of trying to “bribe” former convicts in the Sunshine State to get them to vote for Biden.

“Wow, nobody realized how far Mini Mike Bloomberg went in bribing ex-prisoners to go out and vote for Sleepy Joe. He is desperate to get back into the good graces of the people who not only badly beat him, but made him look like a total fool,” he charged.

After dropping out of the race, Bloomberg vowed to spend record-breaking amounts of money on defeating Trump.

In September, he announced that he will be spending $100 million in the state of Florida, which is considered a key battleground in the 2020 presidential election.

As Bloomberg’s former campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, explained at the time, the investment should allow Democrats to dedicate their resources to other crucial states, such as Pennsylvania.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

As The New York Times reported, Bloomberg-backed groups in Florida have released advertisements slamming Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the ads accused the commander-in-chief of downplaying the threat of COVID-19 and featured audio recordings of his conversations with reporter Bob Woodward.

Polling suggests that Trump and Biden are neck and neck in the Sunshine State.

A recent Suffolk University/USA Today survey showed that each candidate is supported by 45 percent of voters.

In the poll, 48 percent of respondents said that they approve of Trump’s job performance, while 47 percent disagreed.