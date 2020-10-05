‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Zoe Flirts With Zende Upon His Return

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of October 5 teases the return of Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz). The young designer makes an immediate impression on Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and sparks begin to fly. It appears as if Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is the last person on her mind as she flirts with the designer.

Zende Sparks Interest

Zoe is clearly intrigued by Zende’s return. The ambitious young woman has an eye for powerful men. B&B viewers may remember that she followed Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) across the sea, before setting her sights on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Perhaps she thinks that she can do better than Carter and marry into money.

Thedesigner was just showing some promise when he elected to further his career at Forrester International. Now that he has come back to Los Angeles, he’s bound to bring some excitement.

“Word is about to spread around here like wildfire,” Zoe raves. Zende doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

“About what?” he questions her.

Nonchalantly, Zoe replies, “You.”

She also lets him know that he’s “on fire.” Of course, she could merely be saying that his designs are amazing, but Zoe makes her interest clear with her following statement.

“You’re going to be a very hot commodity, Sunday.”

Zoe immediately lets him know that she sees potential in him or his designs. Zende, who is a married man, doesn’t know what to make of the pretty model

“Are you flirting with me, Zoe?” Zende asks her.

She coyly looks down before grinning.

“Okay, well if you have to ask that, I guess I’m not doing a great job,” she flirts with him.

Zoe Forgets Carter

Those who follow The Bold and the Beautiful know that she and Carter have been getting to know each other better. They have even shared a kiss or two and it seemed as if they were going to have a hot romance. Now that Zende is in the picture, it appears as if Zoe may have changed her mind.

Aggravating the situation, is Carter’s new role at the fashion house. He was recently promoted to COO and may have less time for the model. As he learns the ropes of his position, he may not even notice that Zoe is spending a lot of time with Zende. She may also be put off by Carter’s preoccupation with work and may distract herself by putting the moves on Zende

Will Carter’s model girlfriend leave him for yet another Forrester? Is history repeating itself the way it did with Maya Avant Forrester (Karla Mosley) and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young)? The other burning question viewers are dying to know is if Nicole Avant Forrester Dominguez (Reign Edwards) accompanied her husband home.

The Inquisitr reported that De Metz was tapped for the role in July. He replaces Rome Flynn, who won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his work on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2018. Zende last appeared on the soap opera on September 11, 2017, when he and Nicole left for Paris.