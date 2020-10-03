Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Sharon Asks For Something Huge

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for the week of October 5 through 9 teases that Elena wrestles with her guilt after her ill-advised affair with Nate. Chloe is beyond ready to have her baby. Sharon makes a big move with Rey ahead of her breast cancer surgery. Finally, Chelsea finds herself in a tight spot, and she may have trouble getting out of it.

Devon (Bryton James) wants to know if Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is okay. He asks if something happened at the clinic and promises Elena that she can tell him if anything did. Elena looks incredibly upset, and Devon doesn’t know why. She’s back home after an emergency with Nate (Sean Dominic), and before she went back home, they kissed and then stepped all the way over the line. Elena hopes to keep her one-night stand with Nate stays under wraps, but it seems unlikely, especially since Nick (Joshua Morrow) stumbles upon the aftermath of it.

At the Chancellor mansion, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) has been pregnant forever. She and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are expecting a boy, and it is finally time for Genoa City’s newest resident to make his debut. As she goes through the last hours of her pregnancy, Kevin cannot do anything right, and she is truly miserable. She waddles down the stairs and yells at Kevin and Esther (Kate Linder) that it is time, and she urges them to hurry so that her baby won’t be born on the staircase.

Sharon (Sharon Case) prepares for her breast cancer surgery. She has a wonderful support system, including Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). They have had a rough few months because of Sharon helping Adam (Mark Grossman), but they seem to have made their way through the situation. Sharon sets her boyfriend down for an incredibly important conversation before she goes under the knife, and her life may change forever. Sharon lets Rey know that her whole life is better and brighter with him in it. Because of that, Sharon asks Rey to move back in with her, but he may not be ready.

Finally, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) takes a trip, but she finds herself in a jam. She seems to be locked in a room, and Chelsea knocks on the door and yells. Chelsea desperately asks if anybody is there, but nobody responds. It looks like Chelsea’s position is precarious, and she may end up having trouble escaping despite her skills at talking herself out of bad situations.