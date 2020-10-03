‘Big Brother 22’ Week 9 Spoilers: New HOH Nominates Two Houseguests For Eviction

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 22.

Thursday night saw the first triple eviction in the history of Big Brother as three players were sent packing within one two-hour episode. After the craziness settled down, the surviving houseguests had to play a third Head of Household (HOH) competition to find out who would be in charge for the next week. The live feeds did not air the HOH comp, but it’s likely it was another quiz of some sort since the set up was already assembled in the backyard.

Cody Calafiore nabbed the HOH, making it the third time he’s held the title this season. Big Brother Daily reported on Twitter that he officially nominated Christmas Abbott and Tyler Crispen for eviction. This appeared to be his plan since last night as he discussed putting up the two Committee members with friends Enzo Palumbo and Nicole Franzel. Cody has been feeling off when it comes to Christmas and Tyler and they were his two best options for nominees this week.

Dani Briones outed Christmas and Tyler’s final-two deal last night during her plea speech, a last-ditch effort to get both of them booted from the house as soon as possible. It looked like it helped, or at least nudged Cody in the direction. Dani told Nicole just before she was evicted that Christmas needed to leave next, and snubbed her alliance member when she tried to hug her on her way out the door.

CBS

Tyler and Christmas weren’t too upset at the nominations and both spoke with Cody immediately after. Christmas said she wasn’t taking anything personally, but admitted she has been emotional because it’s been a difficult two days. Her conversation suggested she cried before or during the nomination ceremony.

“I know I pop off sometimes but I pop off when people are dumb about things or are coming at me. I don’t feel like you are coming at me. Even if I was your target, you played this game with such respect and properly,” she added.

Much of the conversation was immediately directed to the upcoming Power of Veto (POV) and what the plan will be should Christmas or Tyler win it. Both will likely pull themselves down, but Christmas did briefly suggest she would keep the nominations the same to prove she feels safe and to show Tyler what’s coming to him.

Cody is also nervous about Memphis Garrett winning the POV, as he will likely pull down Christmas meaning either Nicole or Enzo will have to go up as a replacement.