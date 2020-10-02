Michael Moore Offers His ‘Thoughts And Prayers’ To Coronavirus After Donald Trump’s Positive Test

Filmmaker Michael Moore took to Twitter on Friday to offer his “thoughts and prayers” to coronavirus after Donald Trump tested positive for the virus, Breitbart reported.

“That poor virus got sucked into his body and is now trapped there,” Moore wrote. “How can it escape? He wants to use it as a prop. ‘See this China Flu? I BEAT IT! Just like I’ll beat Biden! They’re both a hoax!’ My thoughts and prayers, too, are with Covid-19.”

The left-wing activist’s comment was a response to another user poking fun of news that Trump contracted the disease.

“Thoughts and prayers that the coronavirus makes a speedy recovery,” the user wrote.

Per CBC, Trump’s illness has drawn a range of reactions, from sympathy and shock to mockery. While world leaders like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered the president well-wishes, Hu Xijin, the editor of the China-owned Global Times newspaper, claimed that Trump and his wife have “paid the price” for their decision to downplay the severity of coronavirus.

Others followed in Moore’s footsteps and made light of the news.

“Here comes a chance for him to actually try out his idea of injecting disinfectant into himself and fighting back (against allegations that) it was fake news!” tweeted Japanese internet entrepreneur Hiroyuki Nishimura.

Trump announced just after midnight Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania, tested positive for coronavirus and will be quarantined immediately. On the same day, Moore speculated that Trump might be lying about his affliction to gain sympathy ahead of the forthcoming election. Moore pointed to Trump’s purported history of lying about his health as well as his alleged desperation amid polling that has consistently put himself behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The filmmaker also speculated that Trump might use COVID-19 to drop from the presidential race and make way for Mike Pence, who could then pardon the president for any subsequent crimes he is charged with after leaving the White House.

Per Salon, Moore previously slammed Trump for his handling of the pandemic. He called the president a “mass killer” and compared him to the likes of Osama bin Laden, a founder of the pan-Islamic militant organization al-Qaeda. The filmmaker highlighted that the September 11 terrorist attacks carried out by Al-Qaeda killed nearly 3,000 Americans — a significantly lower number than the number killed by coronavirus at the time, which was at least 194,000. As of Friday evening, over 208,000 Americans are estimated to have died from the disease.