Melania Trump Complains About Media Criticism In Newly Released Recordings: ‘Give Me A F*cking Break’

Melania Trump was secretly recorded by her former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff complaining about the way her Christmas decorations and her husband’s policy about separating migrant children from their parents was being covered in the media.

As CNN reported, Wolkoff released tapes from July 2018 in which she and the first lady discuss the topics.

“I’m working… my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*ck about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” she said. OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f*cking break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

She went on to slam the “liberal media” for failing to cover a story where she attempted to reunite a child with their mother.

Under Obama, children could be separated from their parents if authorities determined that there were concerns about the child’s well-being. They could also be split apart if authorities were unable to determine that an adult was the legal guardian.

Under Trump, a blanket policy was put in place to separate youth from adults until a court ordered that the process stop.

Trump also asserted that the kids being detained were delighted by the conditions in which they would be kept, saying that they were excited to have their own bed and cabinets for their clothing. She called the situation sad, but said that they were “taken care of nicely.”

In another recording, she cast doubt on the idea that all of the immigrants were attempting to flee violence in their own countries, asserting that they had been coached to say the right thing so that they could get into the United States.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Wolkoff added that she believed that Trump’s maternal instincts were “set off” by the situation, but that she didn’t want to go against her husband’s policy.

Trump’s chief of staff responded to the release of the secretly-recorded tapes.

“Secretly taping the First Lady and willfully breaking an NDA to publish a salacious book is a clear attempt at relevance,” she said.

She added that the timing of the release was suspect.

Trump herself has criticized the book, calling it “delusional & malicious gossip,” as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Beyond being a friend of the first lady, Wolkoff was hired as a senior adviser to Trump but the two had a falling out after Wolkoff was accused of financial malfeasance in relation to the presidential inauguration.