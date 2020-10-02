Robin Wright, 54, Stuns In White Dress With High Slit

Robin Wright’s most recent social media share has her fans feeling tropical vibes. The 54-year-old rocked a sexy white dress in the October 1 update.

The photo captured Wright posed outside on what looked to be a beautiful day. She leaned her shoulder against a tall wooden fence that extended a few inches over her head. Behind the fence were towering trees that would be found in warmer climates. Wright tipped her hat as she looked to the ground. She placed one foot on the wall behind her, resting the opposite on the pavement.

Wright told her audience that she was “mixing it up” with her look and a tag in the post included that the garment was from her line, Pour Les Femmes. The dress is actually a nightgown, but Wright added a stylish twist by wearing it as a beach coverup. The piece was oversized, and the top draped perfectly off of Wright’s figure. Its V-neckline revealed a tease of her collar, and she wore the sleeves rolled near her elbows.

Wright teamed the look with a tight, brown belt around her waist, highlighting her trim midsection. The garment proceeded to flare out into a flowy fit, falling hear her ankles. The dress buttoned down the middle, and Wright opted to leave the bottom few undone, creating a high slit that exposed a tease of her legs. She added a pair of strappy, brown sandals to match her belt.

The actress added another stylish accessory with a straw fedora and the brim of the cap was lined with brown leather that was a few shades lighter than her belt. She wore her long, blond tresses down, and they fell over her shoulders and back.

The post has been live on Wright’s page for a few hours, and her fans have been loving the sight. More than 7,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the post to express their admiration while dozens more left compliments for the star.

“The most beautiful woman in the earth!! Love,” one follower gushed, adding a series of pink hearts to the end of their comment.

“My family saw you in Calgary, just before the pandemic hit, and we wished we’d said hello. I guess we didn’t want to crowd your space! So, much later, we say: Hello! Love your work,” another exclaimed.

“Regards from Peru @robingwright your a very talent actress! Saludos!” a third follower wrote.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Wright sizzled in another piece from her line. The photo in question captured the actress posed on her bath while clad in a pair of star-print pajamas.