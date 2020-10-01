LeBron James Splashes $36.8M On Beverly Hills Mansion Once Owned By Katharine Hepburn

LeBron James is now the proud owner of a piece of Hollywood history after he closed on a $36.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Variety has reported the Los Angeles Lakers star has taken ownership of the major compound, a former home of Tinseltown legend Katharine Hepburn.

LeBron’s interest in the house was first reported by Dirt back in July, but today saw the deal finalized. Build in the 1930s, the multi-structure compound is among the most sought after in the 90210.

It boasts generous views and has the sort of storied history that defines Hollywood. Built in the 1930s, the home is styled after a Mediterranean villa. Oscar-nominated early film star Charles Boyer was the first owner. RKO Pictures and its owner Howard Hughes bought the mansion from Boyer as part of a contract settlement with the actor.

Hughes in turn leased the property to Hollywood starlet-turned leading lady Katharine Hepburn. The actress spent the majority of her golden years living under lease before her husband Lee Phillip Bell bought out the property for $2.9 million. During the following years, Hepburn and Bell resorted the house to its former glory.

David McNew / Getty Images

Infamous in L.A. as one of the city’s most lavish homes and with one of the most imposing driveways, the location is an icon of Hollywood.

Both impressive and sprawling, LeBron will now have access to two detached guesthouses, a floodlit tennis court and viewing pavilion, several al fresco entertainment areas, a pool house, and stunning views across the L.A. cityscape to Benedict Canyon and the Pacific Ocean beyond.

Inside, the opulent interiors include vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, a large dining room featuring a massive skylight. Other notable interior features include a carpeted library and a movie theater.

It is unclear if LeBron plans to live in the home or whether the purchase is just part of his increasing property portfolio. The basketball legend already owns two multi-million-dollar mansions in L.A.’s upmarket Brentwood. One of those properties remains unused, while the second is a $23 million complex that serves as LeBron’s main residence.

LeBron is currently holed up in Orlando competing in the NBA’s “bubble”. The NBA is hosting the end-of-season Play-Offs and Finals in an individual location in an attempt to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The Inquisitr reported on Wednesday how LeBron admits playing in the bubble is the most mentally challenging experience of his career.