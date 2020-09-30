Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Faith Gets Bullied Over Adam’s Crimes

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 1, tease that Nikki is furious with Victoria after she helped Billy expose Adam and Victor. Billy and Lily experience some success along with the scandalous fallout, and Faith finds herself the target of bullies after news of her uncle switching her at birth makes headlines.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) does damage control, according to SheKnows Soaps. She is not at all happy about the article Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) put out at Chancellor Communications about Adam (Mark Grossman). Although there is no love lost between Nikki and Adam, she’s furious that it portrays Victor (Eric Braeden) in such a terrible light.

One person who earns Nikki’s ire is Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She blames her daughter for giving Adam everything he always wanted – a destroyed Newman family. For Nikki, what is even worse is that Nikki managed to leave them in tatters working from within.

Because of the rushed publication, Billy and Lily deal with the fallout of a scandal. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is worried about covering their legal bases, and she’s also wondering if Chancellor Communications is the company for her. She is not sure she wants to work with Billy and get dragged down into the mud because of his personal vendetta.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Ultimately, though, Lily feels pretty happy when she sees that the article has attracted colossal viewership. In fact, Billy wonders if she’s telling the truth, but she is. Genoa City cannot get enough of the monstrous portrait of Adam Newman.

Adam is ready to crush Billy, though, and he shows up at Chance Comm looking for a fight. Lily could end up in the crosshairs of Adam’s rage.

Speaking of an unintended consequence, Sharon (Sharon Case) protects Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) because the story of how Adam switched her at birth is included in the exposé. Faith is horrified to see it all in black and white. She knew vaguely what happened, but she wasn’t aware of the full story. She has many questions, and Faith is hard on her mom for being friends with Adam after everything he did.

Faith realizes she missed out on coming home with her family and bonding in those early days of her life. It is not a good look that Sharon recently spent so much of her time trying to help Adam as his therapist. To make things even worse for the teenager, her friends have gotten wind of the story, and they use it to bully her.