Melania Trump Poses For Rare Selfie With Stepdaughters, All In Masks

First Lady Melania Trump posed for a rare selfie with her stepdaughters on Tuesday night. The ladies were all masked up as the snapped a selfie just minutes before the first Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden began.

In the snap, Melania stood on the far left of the frame looking chic in a black-and-white pinstripe suit with a crisp white blouse underneath. Her light brown hair was worn in a feathered style that fell perfectly to frame her face, which was partially covered by a white mask.

She posed with all three of her stepdaughters — Tiffany Trump, 26, Ivanka Trump, 38, and Lara Trump, 37, all of whom were also in masks. Tiffany sported a blue satin face covering that almost perfectly matched her navy blue dress, which she teamed with gold jewelry and a white clutch purse. Meanwhile, Ivanka sported a blue-and-white floral mask along with a white blazer while throwing up a peace sign to the camera.

Lara appeared to be in control of the camera, as she stood on the far right of the group with her arms stretched out in front of her. She sported a simple black ribbed top with a low scoop neckline, as well as a trendy leopard-print facemask.