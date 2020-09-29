‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben & Hope Track Down Vincent, Belle Comes To Philip’s Rescue

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, September 30, 2020 reveal that there will be some huge conflict in Salem during the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) team up with his mother-in-law, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) in order to finally track down Vincent.

The duo will find the man who kidnapped Ben’s wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and they’ll have plenty of questions for him. Hope is currently hoping that her daughter is still alive and well, and that Vincent is hiding her in an unknown location.

However, Ciara was presumed dead when she was thought to be in a car that belonged to Vincent that exploded. However, the tragedy left no sign of her body.

Ben and Hope will grill Vincent and will be looking for any clues that could point them in the right direction to find Ciara. Sadly, if this doesn’t work and Vincent maintains the idea that Ciara was killed in the explosion, they’ll both be forced to head back to Salem feeling defeated and heartbroken all over again.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will lay into her boyfriend, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) about his involvement in Philip Kiriakis’ (Jay Kenneth Johnson) arrest.

Chris Haston / NBC

It seemed clear that Sarah has been suspicious of Xander, and what he may do in order to ensure that he gets Philip out of the way so that the can become the sole CEO of Titan Industries.

So, after Jan Spears went to the police and filed a complaint about Philip, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) was forced to arrest his one-time best friend during a family dinner celebration that was meant to welcome Philip back to town.

Sarah will want to know why Xander couldn’t just leave the situation alone, and grill him for answers about his partnership with Jan.

Meanwhile, Shawn’s wife, Belle Black (Martha Madison) will come to Philip’s rescue after he’s arrested. Belle will likely volunteer to act as her former husband’s lawyer, which will probably cause tension between herself and her husband, Shawn.

Finally, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will tell her boyfriend, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) that they need to take their daughter, Rachel Isabella, and leave town for good. Kristen is convinced that she’s going to be convicted of the attempted murder of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), and would rather leave the country with her family intact rather than sit behind bars hoping to be released.