Backstreet Boys AJ McLean Delivers Fun ‘DWTS’ Aladdin-Inspired Disney Dance

It was Disney night on Monday’s Dancing with the Stars, and the celebrity contestants had a chance to strut their stuff to some of the most famous movie tunes of all time. Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean delivered one of the performances of the night as he channeled his inner Aladdin.

A video of the star performing was posted to the official Dancing with the Stars YouTube channel.

AJ has delivered charming performances during DWTS this season. During last night’s episode, he was at his playful best as he and partner Cheryl Burke danced to “Prince Ali” from the 1992 Disney blockbuster.

On Monday, The Inquisitr reported AJ was excited about Disney week, and that eagerness was shown in the dance.

This was a performance all about bouncy fun as the singer performed several quick step combinations and maintained a constant energy. Viewers may have been left swooning when AJ gave a shoutout to his own little princess daughters watching on TV at home.

The Backstreet Boy took to Twitter before the show and posted a photo of him with his daughters, Lyric and Ava. The cute children were both wearing Princess Jasmine costumes in honor of dad’s Aladdin dance.

Popsugar reports AJ told host Tyra Banks his daughters probably thought their daddy is a prince, “which is the coolest thing in the world.”

My little princesses know what time it is…voting for #DisneyWeek starts NOW!!! It’s GO time. See tweet below for voting info! #TeamPrettyMessedUp #DWTS pic.twitter.com/trSi1ANDnI — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) September 29, 2020

The DWTS judges praised the energy of the performance and for bringing fun to the audience at home.

“I can always rely on you to put a smile on my face,” Derek Hough said. “You’re always fully committed to every performance, so much fun, and honestly, your frame was pretty good!”

Bruno Tonioli said it is clear the singer is getting comfortable in the contest.

“I loved it… You actually kept the Quick Step going very, very well. You’re improving and you’re refining every single week,” Tonioli added.

However, the judges’ praises did not translate to something AJ has wanted this season, a score of eight. Instead, he got three 7s for a total of 21/30 on the night.

Dancing with the Stars is currently in Season 29, and this week’s episode was the third round of the current run. As reported by The Inquisitr, new host Banks was bragging about how ratings are up this year as the show continues to be a hit with audiences.

As detailed by Yahoo, Monday’s show ended with Tiger King’s Carole Baskin being eliminated from the competition.