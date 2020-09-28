Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle Expresses Displeasure At His Divorce

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 29, tease Victor trying to rally his older children to help stop the upcoming problems with Adam, but Victoria and Nick may not be willing to help their father. Kyle is officially a divorced man, but he is not entirely happy about that.

Victor (Eric Braeden) questions Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) loyalty, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor approaches his daughter, and he suggests that she use her connection to Billy (Jason Thompson) to see what Chancellor Communications is planning to publish about Adam (Mark Grossman). Victor rightfully infers that the explosive news could blowback on him along with Newman Enterprises.

While Victoria is very much a part of what Billy plans, she lies and acts like she has no idea what Billy is doing. Victoria puts up a convincing front, and she reluctantly agrees to help Victor. However, he still wonders if perhaps his daughter knows more than she let on about her ex-husband’s activities at work.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) conspires against Adam. Nick accuses Victor of having a favorite son who isn’t him, and Victor doesn’t love hearing his oldest son’s accusations. However, Victor does admit that Nick is a good dad, and he pleads with his son for help when it comes to shutting down whatever is about to hit the headlines about his brother Adam.

Monty Brinton / CBS

While Nick isn’t in the least bit concerned about the damage it could cause to Newman Enterprises, he does worry that his mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), seems fretful about the situation. While there’s no love lost between Nikki and Adam, Nick knows that his mom loves his dad. For that reason, he considers at least attempting to work to ensure that only Adam is negatively affected by the exposé.

Nick does face one problem, though. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) wants him to stay out of the whole thing. They are happy, and she sees no need for them to be involved in any way in Newman’s family drama. Nick may or may not agree with his girlfriend, though.

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) makes amends with Lola (Sasha Calle). Their divorce is finally signed and legal, and Summer (Hunter King) is ready to celebrate. However, Kyle feels guilty for making Lola a divorced woman no matter how happy he is with Summer.

Instead of telling Summer the truth, Kyle goes to check on Lola at Society, and Summer happens to see him there. Neither Lola nor Summer are too happy with Kyle after his behavior. Lola thinks it’s the worst day of her life, and Summer wants to start their new life free from baggage. Unfortunately, Kyle feels conflicted, which may not bode well for his future.