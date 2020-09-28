‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans React To Disney Night Promo Without Tyra Banks

Dancing with the Stars fans reacted to a new show promo heralding the return of a beloved annual theme for the series — Disney Night — a promo that didn’t feature host Tyra Banks.

In the clip, which was uploaded to DWTS‘ official Instagram account, a gold mirrorball was seen. Tinkerbell, a character from the animated film Peter Pan, waved her wand against it and turned it into a silver sphere with Mickey Mouse ears attached. This spun around several times.

A graphic on it read “Disney Night brings the magic to the ballroom.” It then revealed the date, time, and channel the episode would air.

This was the first Dancing with the Stars promo that did not show Tyra, who took over the reins from former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for Season 29. Tom was the host of DWTS from its debut in 2005. Erin joined him in 2014.

Many fans reacted with delight that this particular promotional clip did not feature the former supermodel.

“An ad without Tyra, yes!” commented one follower.

“I love Disney dances. I’m so glad Tyra isn’t in this. Please don’t let her dress up as a Disney princess,” wrote a second fan.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if the magic of Disney allowed Tom and Erin to host tonight and not the model?!?!?!” penned a third Instagram user.

Tonight will begin with a cold open that will feature Tyra and the celebrities as they take viewers inside their favorite classic movies. The choreography and costumes will reflect a concept from the film related to the song.

The following films will be represented: The Little Mermaid; The Lion King; Moana; Beauty and the Beast; Hercules; The Princess and the Frog; Mary Poppins; Aladdin; Up; Newsies; Soul; Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides; Cinderella; and Mulan.

On Instagram, viewers have continued to share their disappointment regarding Tyra’s overall performance. During Episode 2 of this season, fans took issue with the fact that she kept cutting off the judges as they gave feedback to the contestants. They shared their remarks in the comments section of a show post seen here. She was also criticized for asking awkward questions in between performances, reported The Inquisitr.

On tonight’s performance, DWTS will have its second elimination. This is the first time since the theme was conceived that a contestant will be eliminated during this special evening of dances dedicated to the best of Disney magic. A combination of viewer votes and judges’ scores will be tallied, and those with the lowest score will be sent home.