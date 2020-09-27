Nancy Pelosi Slams Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Nomination As Attempt To Destroy Obamacare

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement on Saturday that addressed Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and accused the move of being part of a broader plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act — also referred to as Obamacare.

“This nomination threatens the destruction of life-saving protections for 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions together with every other benefit and protection of the Affordable Care Act,” she wrote.

Pelosi claimed that Barrett’s appointment would take millions of people’s health care away amid the coronavirus pandemic, which she noted has killed over 200,000 people to date. Afterward, she stressed the importance of the forthcoming proceedings.

“Everything hangs in the balance with this nomination: a woman’s constitutional right to make her own medical decisions about her own body, the right of LGBTQ Americans to marry who they love, the right of workers to organize and collectively bargain for fair wages, the future of our planet and environmental protections, voting rights and the right of every American to have a voice in our democracy.”

The 80-year-old politician concluded her statement by claiming that Trump’s push to nominate a new justice is against the desires of the American people and an exploitative endeavor that is part of a plan to “dismantles the pillars of health and economic security.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Pelosi previously encouraged Americans to vote early to combat the GOP’s push to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat. She also highlighted the purported hypocrisy of Republican lawmakers who opposed Barack Obama’s 2016 high court selection.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Pelosi’s claims were echoed by Democratic Party vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, The Hill reported. The California Senator claimed that Trump’s recent appointment is a part of the president’s attempts to destroy Obamacare protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions and access to abortion. Notably, Harris pointed to the ACA lawsuit set to hit to Supreme Court in November and claimed that the Republican Party is trying to push the new nominee through before the case begins.

As reported by NBC News, Barrett has come under scrutiny for her pasts criticisms of Obamacare. While some Democrats suggest her past writings exemplify her opposition to the legislation, some legal scholars claim that they don’t reveal her position on the legal question the upcoming case centers around. Nevertheless, Nicholas Bagley, a professor at the University of Michigan Law School, sounded the alarm on the danger posed to Obamacare with the passing of Ginsburg. However, he admitted the chances of the ACA being dismantled are low.