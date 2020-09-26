Joe Biden Says Donald Trump ‘Doesn’t Know How To Debate The Facts Because He’s Not That Smart’

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Saturday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden discussed the upcoming presidential debates against President Donald Trump, Mediaite reported.

Anchor Stephanie Ruhle started the discussion by pointing out that some Democrats, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, have advised Biden to skip the debates.

Pelosi suggested that there is no point in debating Trump because he is incapable of telling the truth.

Biden noted that “leading columnists” have said the same, adding that the American people “know the president is a liar.”

“I mean they know that. It’s not like it’s gonna come as a surprise to them. And so I’m prepared to go out and make my case as to why I think he’s failed,” he continued.

Biden predicted that Trump will go on the offensive and keep the attacks personal because that’s “the only thing he knows how to do,” but signaled confidence about challenging him.

He stated that Trump “doesn’t know how to debate the facts because he’s not that smart.”

“He doesn’t know that many facts. He doesn’t know much about foreign policy, he doesn’t know much about domestic policy, he doesn’t know much about the detail.”

In recent days, Trump has been trying to lower expectations about the first presidential debate, which will take place in Cleveland, Ohio next Tuesday.

On Friday night, during a campaign rally in Virginia, the commander-in-chief praised his opponent, saying that he expects him to do well due to his experience.

Trump also predicted that the media coverage will be favorable to Biden, arguing that the Democrat needs to do “just okay” and the “fake news” media will praise him.

He has also said that he expects the moderator of the first debate, Chris Wallace, to treat him unfairly and ask Biden softball questions.

According to The Washington Post, Biden allies are bracing for an “onslaught” of personal attacks. Some reportedly fear that Biden could lose his temper, especially if Trump tries to steer the conversation toward his family.

The commander-in-chief is also expected to slam Biden for being “soft” on China, while portraying him as a puppet of the left-wing of the Democratic Party.

Advisers have allegedly urged the former Delaware Democrat to stay calm and focus on the administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

Meanwhile, some Trump allies worry that the he has lowered the bar for Biden by constantly trying to depict him as senile and incoherent.