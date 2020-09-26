Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Utterly Broken Steffy Still Denies Her Addiction

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 28 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continues to deny that she has a problem. After leaving the Logan estate utterly broken, she arrives at the cliff house. She soon discovers that her father won’t leave her alone, even after she pulled a knife on him, per Highlight Hollywood.

Ridge Follows Steffy Home

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) follows Steffy to the cliff house. He’s not giving up on his daughter even though she nearly resorted to violence. He now believes that the only reason that she is acting erratically is that she has become addicted to prescription painkillers. He knows that Steffy is desperate at the moment and that he cannot leave her alone. She is not making rational decisions. Therefore, the dressmaker needs to be there for her even though she doesn’t want anyone around her.

Steffy will lash out when she sees that her father followed her home. She expected him to take her side while they were at the Logan estate, yet he didn’t support her when she wanted to take her daughter home. She is furious and rages against him as he tries to explain why he thinks that she needs help. However, it soon becomes apparent that he needs to call in additional support.

Us at the end of today's #BoldandBeautiful episode ???????? pic.twitter.com/67ge8fKrp7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 25, 2020

A Call For Help

Steffy needs the pills to be able to cope with her physical and emotional pain. She has become dependent on them and although Ridge tries to reason with her, she insists that she’s not addicted to the meds. The dressmaker calls for backup.

He lets the family know that they need to talk to Steffy. So, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) calls her doctor to be there for her when they stage an intervention, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. As seen in the above video clip, Liam broke down after Steffy left Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house. He hopes that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will be able to talk to his patient and calm her down. The physician needs to give her a check-up and also provide the emotional support she needs during this trying time.

Liam and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) would not give Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) back to her mother. They told Steffy that she needed to book herself into a treatment program and to get the help that she needs before they would return her Kelly. She is still distraught and keeps saying that she wants Kelly back.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will reach her breaking point and collapse on Monday’s episode. She feels alienated from everyone and is in so much pain, both physically and emotionally. Will Ridge be able to get through to his daughter? Either way, she has hit rock bottom and it’s up to her whether she wants to get back up.