‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Finn Questions His Judgment After Liam Reveals Shocking News

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 28 dish that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will learn some shocking news. He begins to question his judgment when Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) reveals that the woman he’s falling for has an addiction problem, per Highlight Hollywood.

Liam’s Shocker

Finn and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) agreed to see where their relationship would take them. After revealing his feelings for her, Finn wanted to step aside because it was unprofessional to continue as her doctor. But, she had trust in him and wanted him to continue taking care of her health.

However, Liam was the only one who was skeptical of their relationship. He felt that Finn couldn’t remain objective about his patient’s needs if he was emotionally involved with her. It appears as if Liam was right about the situation. Finn missed the signs that his patient was becoming increasingly dependent on the painkillers that he had prescribed for her.

Although Finn refused to renew her script, he failed to notice that Steffy was no longer complaining about her pain. He was just enjoying the time that they spend together.

So, when Liam calls the doctor and tells him that he has news about Steffy’s health, Finn will be shocked. He tells him that Steffy is addicted to the pills and that she needs help urgently.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge rushes to Steffy after Thomas reveals to him her odd behavior and strange accusation. pic.twitter.com/AnNaKnPF8I — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 24, 2020

Steffy Needs Help

Liam and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) burst into tears after Steffy’s visit on Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. They were emotional because Steffy’s behavior was so erratic and scary that they knew that they were right about protecting Kelly.

Steffy had pulled a knife on her own father at the Logan estate. Initially, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had rushed to his daughter’s aid, as seen as in the image above. But she was not acting like herself. She thought that everyone was against her after Liam had found her passed out at her house. He had taken Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) to his house and she had followed him there. When she demanded that they return Kelly, everyone said that she should seek treatment first. She lashed out and drew a knife, but after Ridge confronted her, she dropped it. She stormed out of the house, declaring that she would never forgive any of them.

Liam turns to the doctor. He knows that Finn cares about her and Liam will ask him to speak to Steffy from a medical standpoint, as well as a personal one. Finn won’t be expecting the news that Liam shares with him. He thought that she was working through her physical, as well as emotional, pain.

Both men are also trying to find Steffy’s source. They need to find out who has been supplying her with the drugs. Little do they realize that Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) trusted friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), is the guilty party.