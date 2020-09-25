President Trump Blasts Fox News After Network Poll Shows Him Trailing Joe Biden In Pennsylvania, Ohio, Nevada

President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News on Friday after the network released a poll showing him trailing his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, in the key swing states of Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania, The Wrap reported.

The new poll, released on Thursday by Fox News, has the president trailing Biden by 11 points in Nevada, 52 percent to 41 percent, a lead the network credits to the former vice president’s strong support among Latino voters in the state. In Ohio, Biden leads by only five points, 50-45 percent, while in neighboring Pennsylvania, Trump trails Biden by seven points, 51-44 percent.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump indicated that he believes the polls are inaccurate.

“One of the worst polls in 2016 was the @FoxNews Poll,” he said.

It’s unclear which poll he was referring to, as the news organization conducted several polls that year, as did most news organizations. Multiple such polls showed his then-opponent Hillary Clinton having a narrow, single-digit lead over Trump nationally, including one poll, released on the eve of the election, that showed the former secretary of state leading by four points.

Of course, Hillary Clinton did not win the election, proving the pollsters wrong.

Trump went on:

“They were so ridiculously wrong. Fox said they were going to change pollsters, but they didn’t,” he said.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

He also pointed to what he claims is a flaw in the polls’ methodology.

“They totally over sample Democrats to a point that a child could see what is going on,” he said.

He further claimed that another major name in the polling industry is producing more accurate results.

“Rasmussen, which was accurate, at 52%,” he said.

According to Rasmussen, the polling agency has Joe Biden beating Trump nationwide by a single percentage point, 48 to 47 percent, with three percent preferring neither Trump nor Biden, and two percent undecided.

The three states mentioned specifically in the Fox News poll — Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania — are three crucial “swing states” whose electoral votes could determine the ultimate winner of the 2020 presidential election. Trump won all three in 2016, but with all three in play electorally, either or all of them could be enough to give Biden the edge on Election Day.

According to 270towin, which has Nevada likely going to Biden and Ohio likely going to Trump, the former vice president can count on 248 “safe” electoral votes if the election were held today, while the 45th president has 233 in the bag. Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, should Biden win them, would put him at 268 — two shy of the 270 needed to win the election. Other states still remain in play electorally, likely pointing to a tense election night for supporters of either candidate.