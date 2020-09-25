WWE News: Former Women’s Champion Reveals She Is Recovering From ‘Unexpected’ Surgery

In a new post on her Instagram stories, Friday Night SmackDown superstar Naomi shared a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, explaining in the accompanying text that she had recently undergone surgery to address multiple health issues.

“In the midst of hurricane sally and Covid [frown emoji] I also underwent an unexpected 6 hr surgery to finally remove a massive fibroid that’s caused me severe anemia fatigue horrible abdominal pains and more problems I don’t even want to mention over the past year and a half,” Naomi wrote, as quoted by Wrestling Inc. “I’m recovering well I’m relieved and already feeling so much better so family friends and fans don’t worry I’m ok lol miss ya.”

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion ended her post with a hashtag mentioning the type of operation she underwent.

As she didn’t provide an exact timeline for the procedure or for her return to the ring, Wrestling Inc. speculated that the operation might have taken place over a week ago, as Hurricane Sally was active during the week of September 11 to September 18. The wrestler also addressed the matter in a separate social media post, telling a Twitter follower that she is “recovering well” and that she will “return as soon as possible.” This tweet can be viewed here.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors had suggested late last month that there were plans to give Naomi a much bigger push on television as a result of the fan support she had received in the weeks prior. Due to a series of losses, as well as a poorly received karaoke segment, the hashtag “#NaomiDeservesBetter” had trended on Twitter during that time, as fans asked WWE to book her like a legitimate star and questioned the aforementioned booking decisions.

The hashtag was again referenced by Cageside Seats following the September 11 episode of the blue brand’s show, as the publication wondered why Naomi was not booked to compete in the Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the No. 1 contender for Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship at Clash of Champions.

Naomi’s last televised appearance took place on the show’s August 21 episode, where she defeated Bayley in a Beat the Clock Match.

This isn’t the first time over the past year that Naomi has taken time off due to health issues. Per Pro Wrestling Sheet, the 33-year-old took five months off television, commenting in October 2019 that she had also been dealing with the death of a loved one and other “trying times.” She made her return to the ring at January’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.