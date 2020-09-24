Senior Trump Adviser Slams Meghan Markle And Prince Harry, Says They Can Make US Great By Leaving

A senior adviser for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign Corey Lewandowski said in response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s comments urging American citizens to vote that he hoped they’d leave the US as the did the UK.

Lewandowski spoke exclusively with the Daily Mail, blasting the royal couple for a Time 100 message that made headlines across the globe.

“They made Britain great again by leaving, I hope they do the same for us,” he said.

The comments come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down to film a video urging citizens to register and make their voice heard because they believed the upcoming November race was the most important of their lifetime.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity,” said Harry in the video.

Meghan added that people are told to participate in each election year because it’s the most important one, but “this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard.”

Chris Jackso / Getty Images

Many took Meghan and Harry’s statement as a criticism of current President Donald Trump and an attempt to turn people out for his opponent Joe Biden.

The Mail also asked Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller about the couple’s comments, but he said that he didn’t think that they were expressing support for Biden. Instead, he thought that they were commenting on the former VP’s “divisive” language “toward the African American community.”

Trump’s associates aren’t the only ones who have something to say about the video. Many criticized Meghan and Harry for getting involved in US politics.

“Prince Harry poking his woke nose into the US political process and effectively telling Americans to vote against President Trump is completely unacceptable behavior for a member of the Royal Family,” said Piers Morgan, who is an editor-at-large at the Mail.

A former British lawmaker said that he thought it was inappropriate for Harry to comment on the race, given that he has retained his royal status and as such represents the United Kingdom.

“He needs to stop trying to have a foot in both camps – royal when it suits him and private when it doesn’t,” he said.

Meghan, on the other hand, is a U.S citizen and has voted in past elections. She has been vocally critical of Trump in the past.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump responded to the couple’s statement, saying that he wasn’t a fan of Meghan and wished Harry luck. He has blasted her in the past, calling her “nasty,” a frequent insult that he lobs at women who are critical of him.