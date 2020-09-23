Joe Biden Campaign Releases Slew Of Swing State Ads Slamming Donald Trump On Economy

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is releasing a slew of advertisements slamming President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

The ads will target voters in the key battleground states of Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The brief video clips feature statements from small business owners who have been impacted by the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In one of the spots, Dina, a salon co-owner in Phoenix, accused Trump of shunning small businesses and distributing Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds to corporations.

“It’s so frustrating that big corporations got millions in PPP before small businesses like ours. The president we have is not caring about the little people, but that’s what Donald Trump is, he’s all about himself,” Dina said, before expressing support for Biden.

In a similar ad, Pittsburgh hair salon owner Anthony shared his own experience.

“COVID has affected my business in such a large way. To not be able to work for over three months, I lost eight employees. They had no other choice. It was heartbreaking for me.”

Polling has consistently shown that the economy is one of the issues on which the American people trust Trump over Biden.

But, Biden’s team has, it seems, managed to reduce the polling gap. For instance, a Quinnipiac University poll released earlier this week showed the two candidates tied in likely voters’ beliefs about who would better handle the economy.

On responding to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Biden had a 16-point advantage.

According to The Hill, the videos are “part of Biden’s broader strategy to highlight the health and economic fallout from the coronavirus as polls show voters broadly disapprove of the White House’s handling of the pandemic.”

In recent weeks, Biden’s team has been blanketing the airwaves in a number of key states. Its ads are now on television airwaves and digital platforms in Iowa, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Nebraska, Minnesota, Florida, Arizona and Georgia.

The decision to go on the offensive came amid allegations that the Trump campaign is in financial distress.

Per The Inquisitr, the commander-in-chief and his allies have reportedly been forced to cut back on spending, after realizing that their strategy of investing significant funds in soliciting small-dollar donations is not working.

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

In the month of August, the Biden campaign raised $364.5 million, while Trump’s team hauled in $210 million.

The president’s decision to immediately move forward with replacing late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is expected to lead to another fundraising surge for the Democratic Party.