Megan Thee Stallion Shares Stunning Covershot On Time’s 100 Most Influential People Issue

Singer and rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, shared herself posed on the cover of Time’s 100 Most Influential People issue on Instagram.

The post, which was shared with her 15.4 million followers, gained over one million likes in under a day. In addition, many of the singer’s fans commented their congradulations on the impressive accolade.

“JUST GOT CHILLLLLSSS!!!” one person commented.

“Congratulations on all your hard work and accomplishments. No limits,” another fan remarked.

In addition to her millions of fans, many of the posts comments were from fellow artists and celebrities, who felt it was necessary to show their approval of all that Megan has done to impact the music industry. Artists like Lizzo, Khalid, and Russ all left comments exuding praise for the artist.

The picture features Megan posed confidently in a dark yellow dress, with a strap covering only one shoulder and a high leg slit that exposes all of the singer’s left leg. Megan pointed her bare leg towards her photographer as she gave an icy gaze into the lens. She propped her left hand on her hip while the other arm was extended with a slight bend in the elbow.

Perhaps the most intriguing feature of the snapshot was Megan’s hair, which was fashioned into a long braid and was frozen in midair of the picture. The photo of the pop star can be viewed on her Instagram page here.

In the caption of her post, Megan gives a shoutout to her hometown, Houston, Texas, as well addressing the fact that she was able to accomplish such an impressive milestone despite the difficult circumstances her life has brought upon her.

Megan was named a pop culture phenom by the magazine.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“She is the epitome of tenacity, of pulling herself up by her bootstraps,” Taraji P. Henson, an Academy Award-nominated actress commented in an interview with Time about Megan and her work ethic.

“The industry might try to pigeonhole her in this rap game, but she’s got a plan that’s much bigger. And we got her. I just want her to keep winning,” Henson also explained, due to the fact that some people have assumed that Megan is only a one-dimensional artist.

Megan was included in a very limited list of influential musicians that were selected as Time’s top 100 people for the year. As reported by Pitchfork, the Weeknd, J Balvin, Selena Gomez, and Halsey were some of the other musicians selected for the list.