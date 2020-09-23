Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano ‘Leader Of Karens’ After She Allegedly Called 911 On Teen With Air Gun

Rose McGowan labeled her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano the “leader of Karens” in a Twitter post, after the actor and activist — a vocal supporter of the “Defund the police” movement — was reported to have called 911 on a neighborhood teen shooting squirrels with an air gun. However, Milano revealed on Twitter that the initial call about the situation did not come from her home.

McGowan shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail article which alleged that Milano had called the cops to report what she believed was an armed gunman at her Bell Canyon home in California on Sunday morning.

“Who is the Leader of Karens? Alyssa Milano,” McGowan wrote, alongside the images.

The publication claimed that the actor and her talent agent husband Dave Bugliari rang the cops when they heard what sounded like gunshots on their 1.39-acre property. A description of a suspect who was “male, 40-years old, with long rifle” was given to police, the news outlet claimed. Milano’s 911 call resulted in seven Ventura County Sheriffs’ vehicles, one police helicopter, one K-9 unit, and a Los Angeles Fire Department team attending the $2.5 million property.

However, according to the publication, a neighbor said that it was reportedly discovered that the individual that sparked the significant police presence at the property was in fact a local teenager, who was shooting squirrels with an air gun.

According to The Mirror, social media users accused the actor of hypocrisy for dialing 911 after publicly calling for law enforcement budgets to be slashed in the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death in custody in May.

However, on Tuesday night, Milano responded to “rightwing media & trolls” on Twitter, and claimed that she did not make the initial 911 call herself, but that a neighbor had called the cops “after seeing a person dressed in black holding a rifle behind my home.” She explained that she and her husband were informed of the situation, at which point her husband rang the police to find out when they could expect them to arrive.

Apparently, rightwing media & trolls have decided that they should target me because my neighbor called the police after seeing a person dressed in black holding a rifle behind my home where I live with my young children and husband. Here is my statement and what really happened. pic.twitter.com/RwnSd9XCs0 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 22, 2020

She described the responding officers as “amazing,” and wrote that “these are exactly the type of situations police officers are trained for.” The Who’s The Boss? star added that she would “love to see equally trained non-police professionals” responding to non-violent situations in order to free up police officers to do the jobs “they are so good at handling.”

This is not the first time McGowan has taken aim at Milano online in recent months. As The Inquisitr reported, last month the #MeToo activist accused her former onscreen sister of “appalling behavior” on the Charmed set, and alleged she made the work environment “toxic AF.”