‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Devon Makes A Huge Decision

The Young and the Restless‘ Tuesday, September 22, episode featured Phyllis freaking out after she found out Summer got engaged to Kyle. Amanda leaned on Billy for help while Nate tried to help Devon. Adam ran into Victor and Nick and got some advice from his brother about a boarding school for Connor.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) met at Chancellor Park, and they expressed what makes them thankful. Nick said he wanted to start getting all their children together each week, and Phyllis noted that he was planning for their future.

Nick met with Victor (Eric Braeden) at Society. They discussed Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King), and Victor noted that he’d spoken with Kyle at the Ranch. Nick asked his dad to let him handle it. Then, Adam (Mark Grossman) happened by their table. He and Nick discussed boarding schools for Connor (Judah Mackey), and Nick said that both Noah (Robert Adamson) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) went. Nick also mentioned that he’d gone himself as a child, which helped because he got away from Genoa City.

After Nick left, Victor asked Adam to bring Connor by the Ranch, but Adam said no. Victor warned his son that Connor was his grandson, and he would be in his life. Adam let his dad know that Connor was leaving town, and The Mustache wondered what his son was doing.

Monty Brinton / CBS

At The Grand Phoenix, Summer (Hunter King) met her mom, and Phyllis freaked out when she spotted Summer’s engagement ring on a chain. Summer tried to calm her mom down, but Phyllis expressed that her daughter was making a mistake. Summer left for the spa in a huff. Later, when Nick showed up with flowers, he told Phyllis he wanted to make plans for their future. Summer overheard and wondered if her parents were trying to upstage her engagement. Shocked, Nick asked if she was engaged.

At the Penthouse, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) continued spying on Billy (Jason Thompson) at Chance Comm. She and Adam discussed sending Connor away. Later, Chelsea convinced Connor’s best friend, Aiden’s mom, to send Aiden too. When Adam returned, Chelsea shared the good news that their son would go to school with his friend, and Adam expressed his love for her.

At his office, Billy and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) talked about the discrepancy in where Hilary was born and where she was left at a fire station. Billy committed to helping her find out everything she could, and he also urged her to hire an investigator to look into it.

Nate (Sean Dominic) stopped by Devon’s (Bryton James) to check on him. Devon said he felt like he was letting everybody down because Elena (Brytni Sarpy) was upset about him helping Amanda learn about Hilary. However, Devon knew that Hilary would want him to help her twin. Nate encouraged Devon to help Amanda, and he said Elena would understand that Devon was a good person.

Later, Devon messaged Amanda to come over, and she showed up at his door.